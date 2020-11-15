Dear Virginia & Family - So sad to learn of Don's passing. What a brainiac he was when it came to crunching numbers at the Albuquerque Board of Realtors. My husband Don & I were just talking about him the other day. When we switched to Macs way back when, Don grasped Excel in a day, while I still trying to figure out what a "mouse" did. He was a kind, patient and funny guy. A delight to work with during my tenure at the Board. Blessings of comfort to you.

Rosemary Alvino-Ditmore

Coworker