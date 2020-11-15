1/1
Donald Welty
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Welty





Donald Jerome Welty September 15, 1950 - November 11, 2020

Donald J. Welty of Westfield, NJ and Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved, beautiful wife of 49 years Virginia, daughters Melanie and Starr, grandchildren Amy and Scott, great-grandchildren Aurora and Atlas, and his companion of twenty years, his African grey parrot Neptune.

Don recently retired after a 17 year long career at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Socorro, NM. He was an avid geologist, master home chef, fisherman, swimmer, scuba diver, gardener, and inspiration to many. His legacy and adventures will carry on in the generations that follow and in the lives he has touched.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Dear Virginia & Family - So sad to learn of Don's passing. What a brainiac he was when it came to crunching numbers at the Albuquerque Board of Realtors. My husband Don & I were just talking about him the other day. When we switched to Macs way back when, Don grasped Excel in a day, while I still trying to figure out what a "mouse" did. He was a kind, patient and funny guy. A delight to work with during my tenure at the Board. Blessings of comfort to you.
Rosemary Alvino-Ditmore
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved