1/1
Donald Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Wood



Donald Lee Wood, age 84, resident of Albuquerque since 1965, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Juanita L. Wood; daughters, Donita Miller and Debbie Wood Esquivel; grandchildren, Christina Waldrop and husband, Billy, Yvette Lucero and husband, Ronnie, Devonne Mendoza, Crystal Gonzales, Steven Miller and wife, Neita, Amber Miller, and Adam "A.J." Esquivel.; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Julianna, Riley, Tristin, Kodi, Kolton, Kayleigh, Amaya, Ava Grace, and Olivia Rose.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Anna Mae Wood; grandson, Josiah Wood Mendoza; and parents-in-law, Edward, and Eloise Carter.

Due to COVID-19 precautions there will be a live broadcast of The Private Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. Please visit our online guest book to read Donald's full obituary and to view the live broadcast at www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved