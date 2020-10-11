Donald Wood

Donald Lee Wood
Donald Lee Wood, age 84, resident of Albuquerque since 1965, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Juanita L. Wood; daughters, Donita Miller and Debbie Wood Esquivel; grandchildren, Christina Waldrop and husband, Billy, Yvette Lucero and husband, Ronnie, Devonne Mendoza, Crystal Gonzales, Steven Miller and wife, Neita, Amber Miller, and Adam "A.J." Esquivel.; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Julianna, Riley, Tristin, Kodi, Kolton, Kayleigh, Amaya, Ava Grace, and Olivia Rose.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Anna Mae Wood; grandson, Josiah Wood Mendoza; and parents-in-law, Edward, and Eloise Carter.
Due to COVID-19 precautions there will be a live broadcast of The Private Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. Please visit our online guest book to read Donald's full obituary and to view the live broadcast at www.FrenchFunerals.com