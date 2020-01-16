Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Reception
Resources
More Obituaries for Donato Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donato Sanchez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donato Sanchez Obituary
Donato Sanchez



Donato Sanchez, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Bernalillo, NM on Friday, January 10, 2020. Donato is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 69 years; seven children, Louis, Tom, Cathy, Beatrice, Priscilla, Anna, and Celia; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eulogio and Cecelia Sanchez; three grandsons, Juan Sanchez, Joe Tarman, and Joseph Threadgill; and his brothers, Andy and Michael Sanchez. He retired from Plains Electric Co-op after 42 years and was the Town of Bernalillo Volunteer Fire Chief for 20 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Bernalillo 301 S Camino Del Pueblo. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. and interment at 12:00 p.m. at, Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Reception to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Social Center. In lieu of flowers, the Sanchez family would appreciate donations to Bernalillo Fire Department. Donations can be sent to: Town of Bernalillo In Memory of Donato Sanchez, PO Box 638, 829 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004. Please visit our online guestbook for Donato

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donato's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now