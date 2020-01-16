|
Donato Sanchez
Donato Sanchez, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Bernalillo, NM on Friday, January 10, 2020. Donato is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 69 years; seven children, Louis, Tom, Cathy, Beatrice, Priscilla, Anna, and Celia; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eulogio and Cecelia Sanchez; three grandsons, Juan Sanchez, Joe Tarman, and Joseph Threadgill; and his brothers, Andy and Michael Sanchez. He retired from Plains Electric Co-op after 42 years and was the Town of Bernalillo Volunteer Fire Chief for 20 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Bernalillo 301 S Camino Del Pueblo. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. and interment at 12:00 p.m. at, Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Reception to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Social Center. In lieu of flowers, the Sanchez family would appreciate donations to Bernalillo Fire Department. Donations can be sent to: Town of Bernalillo In Memory of Donato Sanchez, PO Box 638, 829 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004. Please visit our online guestbook for Donato
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 16, 2020