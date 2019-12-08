Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donella Owen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our lives must have been blessed if the loss of someone we loved hurts so much. Donella Owen, 96, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones in Albuquerque, NM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Carroll Ann Pullen of Sugar Land, TX and husband Scott and their daughters, Lyndsay Rodriguez (husband Thomas and daughters Parker and Paige) and Kymberly Pullen; her daughter, Melodie Owen Eyster of Albuquerque, NM and husband Gary and daughter Amber Kennington (husband Aaron and sons Miles and Gavin); and son, Timothy Eyster (wife Stevieh Hazlitt), her son, Mark Owen of Albuquerque, NM and wife Felicity More; her granddaughter, Joy Locke of San Clemente, CA and husband Robert and sons Auston and Hudson); sister, Stella Ann Shinn of Odessa, TX; and former daughter-in-law, Beverly Owen of Farmington, and son, Lyle Love Jr.; and grandson Austin Love. She was predeceased by her parents, Willie Ann and James Emerson Bucy of Midland, Texas; her husband, Roy Owen of Farmington, NM; her son, Roy L. (Bunky) Owen of Farmington; her brother, Bill Bucy of Midland, TX; and granddaughter, Dr. Christy Love, of Scottsdale, AZ Donella was born October 12, 1923 in Rising Star, TX. She attended Texas Tech University earning a Bachelor's degree in Zoology. She married Roy Owen on August 11, 1946 in Wink, TX. They moved to Farmington, NM in 1951 where Roy joined his step-father, Claude Carroll, in the oil and gas business. Donella developed a close knit group of friends in the small community and they remained very close over the years. She was a true fashionista and modeled in many style shows wearing the finest, including Mr. Blackwell. She and her friends loved organizing and modeling in the "Old Fashion Style Show" featuring vintage clothing collected over the years. After 60 years she moved to Albuquerque where she developed a new group of friends and spent time with her family. She always dressed and accessorized impeccably and was a role model to many. She was an incredible artist and loved painting with her friends. She was prolific and left lovely artwork to remind friends and family of her beauty and talent. She was an avid reader and spent many hours reading with a kitty cat in her lap. She loved growing flowers and having fresh flowers to brighten her home. Donella will be remembered for her upbeat attitude, beautiful smile, dignity and grace and her loving generosity. She was an incredible and devoted mother who taught her children dignity, decorum and integrity. She was the rock of the family and had a zest for life that kept her involved in her family's lives. Her family thanks the staff of La Vida Llena and her devoted caregivers who loved her as she did them. She was a wonderful friend to many and will be remembered by those whose lives she touched. Those who wish may contribute to the Bunky Owen Memorial Golf Tournament, 2720 Central Ave SE, Ste G #408, Albuquerque, NM 87106; San Juan College Foundation for the benefit of the Art Department, 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM 87402; or San Juan Animal League, PO Box 142, Farmington, NM 87499. There will be a reception for friends and family at the Nueva Vista Community Room on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. â€" 4:00 p.m. and in Farmington next spring. Please visit our online guestbook for Donella at



