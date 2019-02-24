Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Behme. View Sign

Donna Behme



1940-2019







Donna Frances Behme, 78, of Albuquerque, NM,



passed away Wednesday, 13 February 2019, following her fight with brain cancer.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Gen and Nick and her sister, Denise. She is survived by her loving niece, Diana, and her family Raul, Reese, and Javi. Her other surviving family members include a niece, two nephews, their families, her brother-in-law, and several cousins, as well as her best friend and "sister" of 60 years, Margaret.



Donna was an avid gardener and received Lifetime Master Gardener status. She was also a member of the Cactus and Succulent Society of New Mexico and of the Native Plant Society. She held the position of Librarian for the Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs' extensive horticultural library for which her efforts resulted in an updated collection, increased host volunteerism and member use, and improved records and processes.



She will be missed by her many friends and fellow gardeners.



A memorial will be held in March at the Albuquerque Garden Center.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

