Pratt, Kansas ~ Donna Jane Humble, 87, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. She worked as a television copywriter at KOB, in Albuquerque, NM for 30 years. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday,

February 8, 2019 at Ellenwood Cemetery, Sawyer, KS.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt, KS.
Larrison Mortuary - Pratt
300 Country Club Road
Pratt, KS 67124
620-672-6436
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
