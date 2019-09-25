Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Donna L. Kelley


1938 - 2019
Donna L. Kelley Obituary
Donna Louise Kelley



Donna Louise Kelley (McMillen) left this world on Sunday, September 22, 2019 leaving behind her husband of 62 years, Hugh Lee Kelley; her four children, Guy Kelley, Cindy Robens (Dean), Bryan Kelley, Judy Simpson (Tommie); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; along with countless cousins and extended family. She was born in Michigan to Lloyd and Helen McMillen on Sunday, December 11, 1938 and moved to Albuquerque in 1973 with her husband and children. She fought a long, hard and multiple battles with bladder cancer but the disease finally overcame her. Donna has chosen to be cremated. Memorial Service for Donna's Life will be on Friday, September 27, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. Please celebrate Donna's life by telling your mother how much you love them. Please visit our online guestbook for Donna at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
