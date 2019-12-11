Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee Crocker. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1100 Montano Rd. NW View Map Service 5:00 PM the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1100 Montano Rd. NW View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Lee Crocker







Donna Lee Crocker was born January 25, 1931 and passed away December 8, 2019. Donna was a successful businesswoman who also found time to spend with her loving family and many friends. She had a successful 30-year career with AT&T and retired at age 56 to enjoy travels, family, and supporting the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through her diligent work and devotion.



Born and raised in Klamath Falls, OR, where she joined AT&T, she moved upwards into management which took her to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1963, where she lived for the next 42 years. Donna was a courageous woman, a single mother without a college degree, unafraid to compete in the upper echelons of business with the savviest of her peers at a time when it was highly unusual for a woman to do so. After her retirement, she began her many travels all over the world for the next two decades. She moved to Albuquerque, NM, in 2005 to be near her immediate family.



Donna is preceded in death by her father, Leo Lynn Beck; her mother, Sarah Holman Beck; her sisters, Beverley Pyles and Mary Louise Edwards; and her brothers, Dick, Roger, Buddy, and Buzz Beck. Also preceding her in death were her nephews, Norman, Ron, and Don Beck, Tim Holt, and Doug and Duane Pyles. Donna is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Reid and her husband, Bruce Reid; grandchildren, Joel and Kristin Reid; and great-grandchildren, River and Anthony Reid. She is also survived by nephew, David Beck; and nieces, Deborah Shaw, Pam Kalberg, Carolyn Wetzel, Carla Noblett, Jana Hawthorn; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. The family will dearly miss her kind countenance, loving companionship, and wise counsel.



Services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, 5:00 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Montano Rd. NW, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Klamath Falls, OR. Please visit our online guestbook for Donna at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



