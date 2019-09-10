Donna M. Tomky







Donna M. Tomky ended a courageous battle with ovarian cancer on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at home in Albuquerque with husband, Bob Geer and friends at her side.



Donna was born in La Junta, Colorado on August 25, 1951 to Orville and Loretta Tomky where she grew up with siblings Tom, Karen, and John on their family farm. She earned her R.N. at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in 1973, become a nurse practitioner in 1977, and received a MS in Nursing Informatics at University of Utah where she lived and practiced for 18 years. For the past 20 years she practiced in Albuquerque specializing in diabetes management. As someone who lived with type 1 diabetes, she was a champion for diabetes education and an advocate for people with diabetes. She was active in local, national, and international diabetes activities and published in professional journals. In 2011 she served as President of the American Association Diabetes Education (AADE). In her memory, the AADE Donna Tomky Clinical Practice Award has been established.



She found sanctuary in her gardening and enjoyed skiing and biking with her husband, Bob. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am the First United Methodist Church at 315 Coal Ave SW, Albuquerque. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to AADE, UNM Cancer Center or the American Diabetes Association.



