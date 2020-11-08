Donna Kay MacNutt



08/12/1947-11/09/1990







Gone but not forgotten. Mom, it's been 30 years since you left us, but there is not a day that goes by that we don't think of you. You blessed us with your love, laughter and fierce protection. The sassy, intelligent,



gorgeous outspoken woman from Texarkana that fell in love with New Mexico and laid to rest within view of her beloved Sandia Mountains. Until we meet again in



heaven, we will keep your memory safe in our hearts. Your loving children:



Randy, Jeff, Tommy, Todd, J.J. and Trey.





