Donna Kay MacNutt
08/12/1947-11/09/1990
Gone but not forgotten. Mom, it's been 30 years since you left us, but there is not a day that goes by that we don't think of you. You blessed us with your love, laughter and fierce protection. The sassy, intelligent,
gorgeous outspoken woman from Texarkana that fell in love with New Mexico and laid to rest within view of her beloved Sandia Mountains. Until we meet again in
heaven, we will keep your memory safe in our hearts. Your loving children:
Randy, Jeff, Tommy, Todd, J.J. and Trey.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.