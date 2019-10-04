Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Rose Warner. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Rio Rancho United Methodist Church 1652 Abrazo NE Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Rose Warner







Donna Rose Warner, 81, passed peacefully early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. Donna was born on October 20, 1937 in Detroit, MI. She is survived by daughters, Jeanette Kirazian and Yvonne and son-in-law Robert Caporaso and her sister Mary, brother-in-law William Norton and their families. She moved from Michigan to New Jersey raised her family with husband Samuel G. Kirazian, who passed in 1981. In 1983, Donna married Richard H. Warner (who passed in 2002) and moved to NM in 1993. Donna volunteered at the Rio Rancho Elementary School, the Rio Rancho Library, sang in the choir at RRUM and became active with the Lions, where she served as Treasurer for a number of years. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church, 1652 Abrazo NE, Rio Rancho, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lion Club Int'l Fdn., 300 W. 22nd St., Oakbrook, IL 60523



Donna Rose WarnerDonna Rose Warner, 81, passed peacefully early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. Donna was born on October 20, 1937 in Detroit, MI. She is survived by daughters, Jeanette Kirazian and Yvonne and son-in-law Robert Caporaso and her sister Mary, brother-in-law William Norton and their families. She moved from Michigan to New Jersey raised her family with husband Samuel G. Kirazian, who passed in 1981. In 1983, Donna married Richard H. Warner (who passed in 2002) and moved to NM in 1993. Donna volunteered at the Rio Rancho Elementary School, the Rio Rancho Library, sang in the choir at RRUM and became active with the Lions, where she served as Treasurer for a number of years. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church, 1652 Abrazo NE, Rio Rancho, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lion Club Int'l Fdn., 300 W. 22nd St., Oakbrook, IL 60523 Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close