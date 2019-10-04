Donna Rose Warner (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rio Rancho United Methodist Church
1652 Abrazo NE
Rio Rancho, NM
Obituary
Donna Rose Warner



Donna Rose Warner, 81, passed peacefully early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. Donna was born on October 20, 1937 in Detroit, MI. She is survived by daughters, Jeanette Kirazian and Yvonne and son-in-law Robert Caporaso and her sister Mary, brother-in-law William Norton and their families. She moved from Michigan to New Jersey raised her family with husband Samuel G. Kirazian, who passed in 1981. In 1983, Donna married Richard H. Warner (who passed in 2002) and moved to NM in 1993. Donna volunteered at the Rio Rancho Elementary School, the Rio Rancho Library, sang in the choir at RRUM and became active with the Lions, where she served as Treasurer for a number of years. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church, 1652 Abrazo NE, Rio Rancho, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lion Club Int'l Fdn., 300 W. 22nd St., Oakbrook, IL 60523
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
