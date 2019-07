Dora DeAnda RodriguezDora DeAndaRodriguez, bornin Carlsbad, NMon May 10th,1949, went to be with the Lord and Savior on July24th, 2019. Dora and her husband, Danny, moved toAlbuquerque in1969. She was preceded in deathby her parents,Genaro and Mary Acosta,and her mother-in-law,Gertrude Rodriguez. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Danny; her son, Michael Rodriguez; her daughter, Rhonda Donnelly and husband Brendan and granddaughter, Ariana of Gilbert, AZ; her sisters,Delma DeLora,Diana Russell,Delora Acosta,and DelindaWhited andhusband,Michael; herbrother, DavidTrevino and wife, Judy; brother-in-law, Joe Rodri-guez and wife,Zulema; and 13nieces and nephews.Riverside Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, 5712 ParadiseBlvd. NW on Thursday, August 1st, 2019, Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m.