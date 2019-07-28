Dora DeAnda Rodriguez

Dora DeAnda Rodriguez



Dora DeAnda

Rodriguez, born

in Carlsbad, NM

on May 10th,

1949, went to be with the Lord and Savior on July

24th, 2019. Dora and her husband, Danny, moved to

Albuquerque in

1969. She was preceded in death

by her parents,

Genaro and Mary Acosta,

and her mother-in-law,

Gertrude Rodriguez. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Danny; her son, Michael Rodriguez; her daughter, Rhonda Donnelly and husband Brendan and granddaughter, Ariana of Gilbert, AZ; her sisters,

Delma DeLora,

Diana Russell,

Delora Acosta,

and Delinda

Whited and

husband,

Michael; her

brother, David

Trevino and wife, Judy; brother-in-law, Joe Rodri-

guez and wife,

Zulema; and 13

nieces and nephews.

Riverside Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, 5712 Paradise

Blvd. NW on Thursday, August 1st, 2019, Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to July 30, 2019
