Dora DeAnda Rodriguez
Dora DeAnda
Rodriguez, born
in Carlsbad, NM
on May 10th,
1949, went to be with the Lord and Savior on July
24th, 2019. Dora and her husband, Danny, moved to
Albuquerque in
1969. She was preceded in death
by her parents,
Genaro and Mary Acosta,
and her mother-in-law,
Gertrude Rodriguez. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Danny; her son, Michael Rodriguez; her daughter, Rhonda Donnelly and husband Brendan and granddaughter, Ariana of Gilbert, AZ; her sisters,
Delma DeLora,
Diana Russell,
Delora Acosta,
and Delinda
Whited and
husband,
Michael; her
brother, David
Trevino and wife, Judy; brother-in-law, Joe Rodri-
guez and wife,
Zulema; and 13
nieces and nephews.
Riverside Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, 5712 Paradise
Blvd. NW on Thursday, August 1st, 2019, Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to July 30, 2019