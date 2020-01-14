Dora F. Sanchez
Dora F. Sanchez, 85 of Puerto
De Luna, NM, passed away
peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Guadalupe County Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Dora was born on September 3, 1934 in Vaughn, NM to the home of Eliberto (Libby) Flores and Equiteria (Katy Espinoza) Flores. Dora was preceded in death by her husband, the late Arsenio C.
Sanchez, Deacon and Guadalupe County Magistrate Judge. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary followed by the Mass of Christian
Burial was Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Santa Rosa. Interment followed at the A C Sanchez Family Cemetery in Puerto De Luna, NM.
All services were
entrusted to:
Chavez Funeral Home
923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM 88435.
1-575-472-3369
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 14, 2020