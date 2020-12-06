1/1
Dora Tweedy-Gammon
Dora Tweedy-Gammon



Dora Tweedy-Gammon, age 99, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, November 23, 2020. She entered this world on March 18, 1921 in Duncan, OK, born to James and Hattie Qualls. She is survived by her daughter, Lesa Sprinkle; son-in-law, Allen Sprinkle; son, Gary Medcalf; stepson, Robert Tweedy Jr. and wife, Beulah; and step grandchild, Robin Walser; grandchildren, Melissa Sprinkle, Danny Sprinkle, Lisa Law, Kevin Medcalf, Shannon McGee, Amber Morrow, Tamara Cruz; and four great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Dora was a member of Monte Vista Christian church and enjoyed a beautiful life with Robert Tweedy for 31 years until his death in 1987. Dora found love again in 1993 with Carl Gammon until he passed away in 2004. Dora and Carl enjoyed traveling and spending time with their families. Our love and gratitude goes out to Carl's family for loving and accepting Dora into their family. Dora was a strong woman, always willing to help others, and always had a positive outlook on life. She enjoyed sewing and loved the Sandia Mountains. She often commented that they did not look real standing up there so big and beautiful. The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the staff in the assisted living unit at the Montebello for the loving care she received.

No services will be held due to COVID-19. Dora was laid to rest in Santa Fe National Cemetery on December 3, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Dora at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

