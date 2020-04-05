Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris B. Wakeland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 25, 2020, at the age of 97, Doris B. Wakeland passed away with family by her side. For many years she had been proud of her healthy body and enjoyed walking 4 miles a days, into her 90's. Unfortunately, she didn't anticipate what the mind can do in old age and she spent her last months in memory care dealing with dementia, which caused her death.



She was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1922 to Lena Kerr and Walter A. Bailey, two young artists who would go their separate ways after a few years of marriage.



She met her life-long love, J. Peter Wakeland, at Lakeview H.S. in Chicago and they were married after he returned from WWII. They created a rich and full life together. Pete predeceased her by 20 years after being married for 55 years.



Because Pete had enough of cold weather in Germany during the war, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1952, where the family was raised. In 1980 Doris retired as Associate Director of Data Processing at UNM and moved to Silver City, NM where Pete had built a home for her after he retired from Sandia National Labs. Some of their best times were sailing from Block Island, RI down the Eastern Coastal Waterway and around to the Gulf of Mexico. Other sailing trips included the Sea of Cortez, San Juan Islands and Catalina Island. They were generous, always sharing what they could with family and friends.



Doris created a life of order and function. Because she was independent at an early age, she had a strong personality and confidence in her decision-making. Much of her life reflected these strengths, whether it was Democratic Party politics, judicial standards or school-board policies to name just a few. She leaves us a legacy as a reformer and activist, deeply concerned with political and social issues.



Doris' profound sense of community benefited many people. Over the years, she was an active member of the following organizations: NM Judicial Standards Commission, AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) Silver City Arts Council, Silver City Consolidated School Board and Community Partnership for Children and more.



She is survived by her 3 children, Sara Snyder (Lee), John P. Wakeland Jr. (Adelia Kearny), Meredith Swanson (Baird) and a grandson, Peter Eric Wakeland (Lisa), who she raised. There are also 4 other grandchildren: Stephen Wakeland (Eve), Anna Wakeland (Israel Castillo), Elsa Swanson (Harkirat Sareen), Laura Swanson and 3 great-grandchildren: Maya, Summer, and Joseph Wakeland.



She felt she had reached her life-goal of being a good mother who raised children who made a positive contribution to the world. She saw this not only in her children but in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would comment that her life was blessed and



her only hardship was when her 5-year-old daughter Sara contracted polio just before the vaccine was available.



In her old age, she started collecting savy sayings. She kept "Death does not take a wise woman by surprise; she is always ready to go" by her bedside. "It is only the hope of dying that keeps me alive" was a favorite, referring to a sailor hanging over the edge of his troop ship in stormy waters.



According to her wishes there will be no public



memorial.



