Doris Bromberg

Doris Pauline BrombergDoris Pauline Bromberg, the daughter of Karl and Beulah (Fansher) Klein, was born in Portland, Oregon, on January 14, 1920, and passed away peacefully in Albuquerque on April 14, 2020, after recent and joyous celebrations of her 100th birthday.Doris was joined by family and friends from Washington, Oregon, California, and New Mexico in parties that featured laughter, live music, and of course cake and ice cream. Her fun-loving, feisty, and adventurous personality shone like a beacon to all who were privileged to attend.Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lt. Col. John S. Bromberg (USAF, Rtd.), brothers Kenneth and Frank, sister Phyllis Valentine, nephews Kary Klein and Neil Valentine, and numerous beloved dogs. She is survived by nieces Kathie Hellwege, LeAnne Decker, and Thaya Valentine; nephews Ron, Steve, and Doug Klein and Craig and Keith Valentine; fifteen great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece; and many cousins and friends. Doris moved to Redwood City, California, after her marriage and to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1973, where she lived for the remainder of her life.She travelled all over the United States and the world, including Russia and China. Doris loved climbing and hiking. In her 60s she took the mule ride down into the Grand Canyon. During that trip, the guide was injured, and Doris was the acting guide for the remainder of the trip.A long-time member of the Humane Society of the United States, Doris loved animals, particularly elephants and dogs. A keenly intelligent woman, Doris returned to college when she was in her 50s. She earned a B.A. degree from the University of New Mexico in 1976 with a major in Political Science and a minor in Journalism.She was also an accomplished seamstress who designed and sewed many of her own clothes. Doris was a faithful Christian who volunteered as a church librarian at both First Christian Church and St. John's United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. She taught Sunday School for almost 30 years. She was active in the Fellowship Circle and worked in the Food Ministry at St. John's until her failing health prevented her from participating.The family appreciates the devoted friends who helped Doris to maintain as much independence as possible in her declining years. They especially thank all the caregivers who assisted Doris, particularly Phyllis Baxter of FootPrints Home Care, the entire staff of Carefirst Assisted Living, and Regina Hunter of Ducks in a Row.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John's UMC Food Ministry, 2626 Arizona St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Doris at