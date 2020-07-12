Doris D'Lamater

Doris D'LamaterDoris D'Lamater died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 3, 2020, 10 days before her 94th birthday. She was finally granted her prayer to join her husband, Robert, with whom she enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Doris and Robert spent their life together in the Marine Corps and on the golf course. In 1965, they won the Paradise Hills Country Club Women's and Men's Golf Championships. Doris continued to win tournaments and play into her 80's. She is survived by her son, Gary D'Lamater; daughter-in-law, Susan; granddaughters, Faith Lau and Alison Neal; and great grand-children, Elodie Neal, Lleyton Neal, Penelope Lau and Tabitha Lau. Doris will be buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery with Robert. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services for family and friends will be announced at a later time. Please visit our online guestbook for Doris at