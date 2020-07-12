1/1
Doris D'Lamater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris D'Lamater



Doris D'Lamater died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 3, 2020, 10 days before her 94th birthday. She was finally granted her prayer to join her husband, Robert, with whom she enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Doris and Robert spent their life together in the Marine Corps and on the golf course. In 1965, they won the Paradise Hills Country Club Women's and Men's Golf Championships. Doris continued to win tournaments and play into her 80's. She is survived by her son, Gary D'Lamater; daughter-in-law, Susan; granddaughters, Faith Lau and Alison Neal; and great grand-children, Elodie Neal, Lleyton Neal, Penelope Lau and Tabitha Lau. Doris will be buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery with Robert. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services for family and friends will be announced at a later time. Please visit our online guestbook for Doris at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved