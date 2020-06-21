Doris J. Burk
Doris J. Burk



Burk, Doris J. a resident of Albuquerque New Mexico since 1960 died the afternoon of Friday June 12, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband Bill, a sister and a nephew. She is survived by her son Brad Burk and wife Cristina of Jefferson, CO, son Michael Burk and wife Dawn of Bothell, WA, daughter Carrie Davis, husband Marty and her two grandchildren Lorenzo and Alexandra of Albuquerque, NM, sister Leda Meyer and several nieces and nephews of Rochester, MN.

Cremation has taken place. Her personal wishes are for a private family service at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in her memory.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
