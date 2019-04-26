Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lee Jackson. View Sign Service Information McCormick & Son 25002 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Hills , CA 92637 (949)-768-0933 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Lee Jackson







Doris Lee (Irick) Jackson of



Laguna Woods,



CA passed away on April 12, 2019 at the age of 93, one month shy of



her 94th birthday which falls



on May 19th. She was a loving wife of Lyman E. Jackson who pre-deceased her in 1977. Doris was a wonderful mother of three children, Norman Irick Jackson, who survives her and resides in Laguna Woods Village with his wife Carol Holmes Jackson, Janet Lynn Jackson-Moore and Alan Cary Jackson both of whom pre-decease their mother Doris.



Doris moved from Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1996 and bought a home in the village where she resided until her passing. She retired in 1991 after careers as an executive and legal secretary ending with a Supervisory role at the Sandia Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM in the Genographics / Art Department. Art was Doris' passion and she devoted her years in the Village to her art. She served in positions with the Laguna Woods Art Association including Secretary and Librarian for over 15 years in total. Doris was an accomplished and awarded water color artist with an occasional oil painting to round out her portfolio.



When the newly formed city of Laguna Woods, CA 92637 was created in 1999 a year long contest was held to solicit designs for the new city's official seal. Doris's design won the competition and was gifted by Doris to the City of Laguna Woods on March 24, 2000, on the city's first anniversary. Doris was known as



"Grammy" and



she loved her family and especially family gatherings. On one memorable such event, the family all got together and wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "I LOVE GRAMMY" and they presented her with a personalized T-shirt that exclaimed "I AM GRAMMY".



Doris is survived by her son Norman "Rick" Jackson and she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Matthew Irick Jackson, Christina Jean Morris, Jennifer Rebecca Bowman, Benjamin Giessinger Jackson, Katherine Lillian Sablehaus, Jamie Keeler Piatt, Dylon Moore, Nicholas Lyman Jackson and Robert Kasch Jackson, as well as her eleven great-great grandchildren.



A viewing and service will be held at the McCormick & Son Mortuary on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Viewing will begin at 10 AM and the celebration of life service at 11:30 AM. Doris will be buried with a grave side service in Albuquerque, New Mexico at a family plot near her mother Florence Irick, husband Lyman, son Alan Cary, brother JB Irick and sister Cozette Guthrie at the Sandia Memory Gardens on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2pm.



The family encourages donations in lieu of flowers be made to the (







McCormick & Sons Mortuary: 25000 Moulton



Parkway, Laguna Woods,



CA 92637 (949) 768-0933







Sandia Memorial Gardens: 9500 San Pedro NE,



Albuquerque, NM 87113



(505) 569-4296



