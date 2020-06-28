Dorothy Ann Danielson
Dorothy Danielson 80, passed away 6/22/20. She leaves behind Dean (Debbie), Sandra, Debra, Brenda (Brad), Rhonda, sister Marlene, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren. No service at this time please see
www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.