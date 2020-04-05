Dorothy Ann Herry
12/20/1929 â€"
3/28/2020
Grew up and attended school in Harlingen Texas. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri with a Bachelor of Science Degree and later a Master's Degree in Education from the University of New Mexico. She taught school for 25 years at West Mesa High School and Cibola High School in Albuquerque, NM. She was proud to be an Air Force wife; enjoying the many moves, making new friends, and finding something positive in every assignment her husband had. She was an active volunteer with Museum of Natural History, The University of New Mexico Hospital, the Assistance League of Albuquerque, St Paul's United Methodist Church and both the local and National Military Widow's Association. She was active in several social and philanthropic organizations and had both local friends and friends from military days across the country.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Major Cale C. Herry in 1999. They shared a love of travel, the outdoors, golf, sailing, photography, and flying. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. Chavez; her son-in-law, Thomas D. Chavez; two granddaughters, Cynthia Hollingsworth and Carla Parkinson; as well as five great-grandchildren. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe with her husband.
