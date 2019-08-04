Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Archibeque. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dolly" Archibeque







On Wednesday,



July 31, 2019,



Dorothy



Archibeque, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away from a broken heart, missing her husband, Sam, who passed away in December 2018.



Dorothy leaves behind three children, Chris



Archibeque, Linda Garcia, and Joanne Davis and husband, Stan; her grandsons, Travis and Derick Davis; granddaughters, Candice



Lopez, Tara and Martina Archibeque; and great-grandchildren, Selena



Pacheco and Lauren Lopez.



Dorothy was born October 23, 1937 in Albuquerque, NM. She spent over 20



years working at State Beauty Supply, which she loved so very much. She



enjoyed going to the horse







races with her



husband, and the casino. In heaven their love will endure, and forever be missed.



Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 6, 2019,



10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.,



both at Queen of Heaven Parish, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



