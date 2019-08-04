Dorothy Archibeque

Dorothy "Dolly" Archibeque



On Wednesday,

July 31, 2019,

Dorothy

Archibeque, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away from a broken heart, missing her husband, Sam, who passed away in December 2018.

Dorothy leaves behind three children, Chris

Archibeque, Linda Garcia, and Joanne Davis and husband, Stan; her grandsons, Travis and Derick Davis; granddaughters, Candice

Lopez, Tara and Martina Archibeque; and great-grandchildren, Selena

Pacheco and Lauren Lopez.

Dorothy was born October 23, 1937 in Albuquerque, NM. She spent over 20

years working at State Beauty Supply, which she loved so very much. She

enjoyed going to the horse



races with her

husband, and the casino. In heaven their love will endure, and forever be missed.

Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 6, 2019,

10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.,

both at Queen of Heaven Parish, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
