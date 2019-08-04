Dorothy "Dolly" Archibeque
On Wednesday,
July 31, 2019,
Dorothy
Archibeque, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away from a broken heart, missing her husband, Sam, who passed away in December 2018.
Dorothy leaves behind three children, Chris
Archibeque, Linda Garcia, and Joanne Davis and husband, Stan; her grandsons, Travis and Derick Davis; granddaughters, Candice
Lopez, Tara and Martina Archibeque; and great-grandchildren, Selena
Pacheco and Lauren Lopez.
Dorothy was born October 23, 1937 in Albuquerque, NM. She spent over 20
years working at State Beauty Supply, which she loved so very much. She
enjoyed going to the horse
races with her
husband, and the casino. In heaven their love will endure, and forever be missed.
Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 6, 2019,
10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.,
both at Queen of Heaven Parish, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019