Dorothy Louise (Faber) Carlson







Dorothy Carlson, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019; she was 94 years old. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, A. Victor Carlson; parents, George A. Faber and Alma (Stripe) Faber; her 5-year-old sister,



Alma; sister, Gladys Moseley; and brother, George W. Faber. She is survived by her son, Alan, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. Dorothy graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1943 and married Victor in 1949. They belonged to the Albuquerque Sports Car Club in the late 1950s. She was a secretary for E. E. Steidley Insurance, where her husband was part owner, until his death in 1978. She enjoyed working in her yard, raising numerous cats and turtles and talking about the family history. Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Her service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. in the Chester T.



French Memorial Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. N.E. Kristi Koppel, Pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, will officiate; internment will follow. Pallbearers are Alan Carlson, Robert, Jerry and Curtis Moseley, Jakob Carey and Bill Vinsant. Donations may be made in memory of Dorothy L. Carlson to the Animal Humane Association of New Mexico, 615 Virginia St. S.E., Albuquerque, NM 87108. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



