Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Crespin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Crespin







Dorothy Crespin, 78 a resident of Rio Rancho, formerly of Bernalillo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was a loving Mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother Michael Romero, brother in law Bobby Marquez and Daniel Garcia and her beloved husband of 53 years Jose Jesus Crespin.



Dorothy was a very beautiful and wonderful person who enjoyed the outdoors, especially picking pinon and fishing. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dorothy also spent many, many years working at Rose's Pottery House in Bernalillo with Rose, Manuel and Antoinette and all of her other friends and co-workers, all of whom she adored dearly.



Dorothy is survived by her six children Chris and Peggy Crespin, Anthony Crespin Sr., Diana Maez and her partner Michael Segura, Vince Crespin and Monica Chavez Crespin, Lisa and Robert Scacia, Cathy and Quinton Murrell and grandchildren Yolanda and Daniel Crespin, whom she raised as her own. Dorothy is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Stella Segura, Lillian Marquez and Candelaria "Candy" Garcia and one Brother Julian R. Romero. Dorothy also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Services for Dorothy are: Rosary Tuesday Dec. 10th at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church on 4th St. in Albuquerque, with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date in San Geronimo, NM.



Dorothy CrespinDorothy Crespin, 78 a resident of Rio Rancho, formerly of Bernalillo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was a loving Mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother Michael Romero, brother in law Bobby Marquez and Daniel Garcia and her beloved husband of 53 years Jose Jesus Crespin.Dorothy was a very beautiful and wonderful person who enjoyed the outdoors, especially picking pinon and fishing. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dorothy also spent many, many years working at Rose's Pottery House in Bernalillo with Rose, Manuel and Antoinette and all of her other friends and co-workers, all of whom she adored dearly.Dorothy is survived by her six children Chris and Peggy Crespin, Anthony Crespin Sr., Diana Maez and her partner Michael Segura, Vince Crespin and Monica Chavez Crespin, Lisa and Robert Scacia, Cathy and Quinton Murrell and grandchildren Yolanda and Daniel Crespin, whom she raised as her own. Dorothy is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Stella Segura, Lillian Marquez and Candelaria "Candy" Garcia and one Brother Julian R. Romero. Dorothy also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.Services for Dorothy are: Rosary Tuesday Dec. 10th at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church on 4th St. in Albuquerque, with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date in San Geronimo, NM. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close