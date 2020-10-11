Dorothy M. CurlDorothy "Dot" Curl, 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.Born in 1929 in Paducah, KY, Dorothy and her family moved to Visalia, CA following the Ohio River flood of 1937. She met her husband, Marvin, in high school and following Marvin's service in the Navy in WWII, they married, moved to Alameda, CA and started a family. In 1955 the family moved to southern California until Marvin retired from the FAA and in 1987 they moved to Albuquerque to take full advantage of being grandparents.In Albuquerque, Dorothy began a 25-plus-year career as a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels, providing comfort at Presbyterian Hospice Care, feeding the homeless at the San Juan Diego Friary, serving at her treasured Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church, as well as other organizations. In 2015, Dorothy was surprised by KOB-TV's Pay It 4ward Award and broadcast while feeding the homeless at the Friary. In January, Mayor Keller presented her with the Albuquerque Volunteer of the Month Award recognizing her years of service to her beloved Albuquerque. At that time, she said of volunteering, "You get back so much more than you give."She is survived by her son, John and his wife, Karen, of Santa Fe; grandson, Tyler and his wife, Jessica, and their children, Naomi and Asher, of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter, Haley Kadish, Matt Kadish and their daughter, Emma, of Albuquerque; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Marvin, in 2011; as well as her parents, Helen and Harry Ruby; sister, June; and brother, Harry (Bud).Due to the pandemic, services will be strictly private but streamed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,on Saturday, October 17, beginning with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe. The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to Father Artur Bubnevych for his constant support, companionship, guidance and prayers. We also have special thanks for Father Chris Zugger as well as her dedicated home care providers, Gretchen Valencia, RN, and Susan Martinez. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1837 Alvarado Dr., NE, Albuquerque, 87110, or ARCA, 11300 Lomas, NE, Albuquerque, 87112 and atPlease visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at