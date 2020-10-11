1/1
Dorothy Curl
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Curl



Dorothy "Dot" Curl, 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.

Born in 1929 in Paducah, KY, Dorothy and her family moved to Visalia, CA following the Ohio River flood of 1937. She met her husband, Marvin, in high school and following Marvin's service in the Navy in WWII, they married, moved to Alameda, CA and started a family. In 1955 the family moved to southern California until Marvin retired from the FAA and in 1987 they moved to Albuquerque to take full advantage of being grandparents.

In Albuquerque, Dorothy began a 25-plus-year career as a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels, providing comfort at Presbyterian Hospice Care, feeding the homeless at the San Juan Diego Friary, serving at her treasured Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church, as well as other organizations. In 2015, Dorothy was surprised by KOB-TV's Pay It 4ward Award and broadcast while feeding the homeless at the Friary. In January, Mayor Keller presented her with the Albuquerque Volunteer of the Month Award recognizing her years of service to her beloved Albuquerque. At that time, she said of volunteering, "You get back so much more than you give."

She is survived by her son, John and his wife, Karen, of Santa Fe; grandson, Tyler and his wife, Jessica, and their children, Naomi and Asher, of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter, Haley Kadish, Matt Kadish and their daughter, Emma, of Albuquerque; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Marvin, in 2011; as well as her parents, Helen and Harry Ruby; sister, June; and brother, Harry (Bud).

Due to the pandemic, services will be strictly private but streamed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,

www.youtube.com/watch



on Saturday, October 17, beginning with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe. The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to Father Artur Bubnevych for his constant support, companionship, guidance and prayers. We also have special thanks for Father Chris Zugger as well as her dedicated home care providers, Gretchen Valencia, RN, and Susan Martinez. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1837 Alvarado Dr., NE, Albuquerque, 87110, or ARCA, 11300 Lomas, NE, Albuquerque, 87112 and at

arcaopeningdoors.org.

Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Rosary
09:30 AM
Streamed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Streamed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
May God bless her spirit.
Steve Overton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved