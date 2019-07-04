Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Douglas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Dieckmann Douglas







Dorothy



Dieckmann Douglas died Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a short illness. Mrs. Douglas was born Friday, March 14, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and



moved to



McComb, Mississippi, as a child. Her parents, Herbert and Harriet



Dieckmann moved to



McComb during the Depression, where her father was the music director of the high school. She spoke fondly of the trips into New Orleans with her father to visit the music store there. Mrs. Douglas went to LSU and studied English and played in the orchestra there. She was an accomplished amateur flutist and aficionado of classical music. Mrs. Douglas was one of the first flight attendants (then known as stewardesses) for American Airlines. After she married, she moved to Chicago and began to raise a family.



Finding the Chicago weather too severe, the family moved to Albuquerque in 1973. Her interests included genealogy,



and a long time interest in collecting playing



cards. Some of her collection is displayed in the University of Arizona artifacts museum. Dorothy is survived by four children, Laura Bennett of Denver, Richard Douglas, Stephen Douglas, and Joanne Douglas of Albuquerque; a sister, Marlene Conran of Baton Rouge; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Douglas was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, and will be interred there on July 5, 2019. There will be a reception on Saturday, July 6, from 12:00 p.m. â€" 3:00 p.m. at her home. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



www.frenchfunerals.com.



