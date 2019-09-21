Dorothy G. Farrar

Dorothy G. Farrar



2 February 1934 â€" 14 September 2019



Dorothy "Babes" Genau Farrar passed away on

September 14 in Albuquerque, NM.

Services will be held on September 24 from 5-7PM at French Funeral Home, 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Flowers can be sent to French Funeral Home, or in lieu of flowers, donations can also be made in

Dorothy's name to Fisher House Foundation.

For more details and memories of Dorothy, visit

www.everloved.com/life-of/dorothy-farrar/obituary
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
