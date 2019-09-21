Dorothy G. Farrar
2 February 1934 â€" 14 September 2019
Dorothy "Babes" Genau Farrar passed away on
September 14 in Albuquerque, NM.
Services will be held on September 24 from 5-7PM at French Funeral Home, 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Flowers can be sent to French Funeral Home, or in lieu of flowers, donations can also be made in
Dorothy's name to Fisher House Foundation.
For more details and memories of Dorothy, visit
www.everloved.com/life-of/dorothy-farrar/obituary
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019