Dorothy "Dot" Jean Gill

February 10, 1931 - March 1, 2019



Dorothy "Dot"

Jean Gill, age 88, went to be with her heavenly Father on March 1, 2019. She was

born in Picayune,

Mississippi in

1931 to William

Arthur and

Chella Estelle

Byrd. She married the

love of her life, Jack Gill in 1960. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Charlie Byrd and Lawrence Nix; her sisters, Irene

Prince and Hazel Crowder.

She is survived by her brother Tommy Byrd and wife Hazel, Billy Byrd and wife Judy; her step-daughters, Christine and hus-

band Mike, Shelley and husband Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Jean did clerical work for New York Life Insurance Company and the U.S. Forest Service. She was a member of Sandia Baptist

Church where she was surrounded by many wonderful friends.

She had a compassionate heart for little children

and loved adopting cats that needed a home. She

loved to crochet, read, and listen to Christian music. She was her happiest when

she was fishing, exploring New

Mexico and camping with Jack or making him 5

course meals with her delicious cream pies for dessert.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service with interment to follow at 2:15 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be

made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org/.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
