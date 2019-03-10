Dorothy "Dot" Jean Gill
February 10, 1931 - March 1, 2019
Dorothy "Dot"
Jean Gill, age 88, went to be with her heavenly Father on March 1, 2019. She was
born in Picayune,
Mississippi in
1931 to William
Arthur and
Chella Estelle
Byrd. She married the
love of her life, Jack Gill in 1960. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Charlie Byrd and Lawrence Nix; her sisters, Irene
Prince and Hazel Crowder.
She is survived by her brother Tommy Byrd and wife Hazel, Billy Byrd and wife Judy; her step-daughters, Christine and hus-
band Mike, Shelley and husband Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Jean did clerical work for New York Life Insurance Company and the U.S. Forest Service. She was a member of Sandia Baptist
Church where she was surrounded by many wonderful friends.
She had a compassionate heart for little children
and loved adopting cats that needed a home. She
loved to crochet, read, and listen to Christian music. She was her happiest when
she was fishing, exploring New
Mexico and camping with Jack or making him 5
course meals with her delicious cream pies for dessert.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service with interment to follow at 2:15 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be
made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org/.
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019