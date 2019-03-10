Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Gill. View Sign

Dorothy "Dot" Jean Gill



February 10, 1931 - March 1, 2019







Dorothy "Dot"



Jean Gill, age 88, went to be with her heavenly Father on March 1, 2019. She was



born in Picayune,



Mississippi in



1931 to William



Arthur and



Chella Estelle



Byrd. She married the



love of her life, Jack Gill in 1960. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Charlie Byrd and Lawrence Nix; her sisters, Irene



Prince and Hazel Crowder.



She is survived by her brother Tommy Byrd and wife Hazel, Billy Byrd and wife Judy; her step-daughters, Christine and hus-



band Mike, Shelley and husband Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.



Jean did clerical work for New York Life Insurance Company and the U.S. Forest Service. She was a member of Sandia Baptist



Church where she was surrounded by many wonderful friends.



She had a compassionate heart for little children



and loved adopting cats that needed a home. She



loved to crochet, read, and listen to Christian music. She was her happiest when



she was fishing, exploring New



Mexico and camping with Jack or making him 5



course meals with her delicious cream pies for dessert.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service with interment to follow at 2:15 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be



made to Gideons International at



Dorothy "Dot" Jean GillFebruary 10, 1931 - March 1, 2019Dorothy "Dot"Jean Gill, age 88, went to be with her heavenly Father on March 1, 2019. She wasborn in Picayune,Mississippi in1931 to WilliamArthur andChella EstelleByrd. She married thelove of her life, Jack Gill in 1960. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Charlie Byrd and Lawrence Nix; her sisters, IrenePrince and Hazel Crowder.She is survived by her brother Tommy Byrd and wife Hazel, Billy Byrd and wife Judy; her step-daughters, Christine and hus-band Mike, Shelley and husband Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.Jean did clerical work for New York Life Insurance Company and the U.S. Forest Service. She was a member of Sandia BaptistChurch where she was surrounded by many wonderful friends.She had a compassionate heart for little childrenand loved adopting cats that needed a home. Sheloved to crochet, read, and listen to Christian music. She was her happiest whenshe was fishing, exploring NewMexico and camping with Jack or making him 5course meals with her delicious cream pies for dessert.A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service with interment to follow at 2:15 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may bemade to Gideons International at www.gideons.org/ Funeral Home Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

1399 Luisa Street

Santa Fe , NM 87505

(505) 984-8600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close