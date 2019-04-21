Dorothy Irene Chaffee Cheromiah







Dorothy Irene



Chaffee



Cheromiah, age



94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April



13, 2019 and



has joined her



beloved husband,



George in heaven.



Dorothy was born to Vernie



and Georgia



Chrisman on Tuesday,



October 28, 1924 in Bucklin, MO. At age 14, after moving to Brookfield, MO., she proudly earned 11-1/2 cents an hour as a clerk at Mattingly's Department Store. Dorothy soon met George Elliott Chaffee at a chivaree and it was love at first sight. At age 17, Dorothy married



George on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942 at the



United Brethren Church in Brookfield, a marriage that lasted 33 years until his death in 1975.



They moved to Albuquerque, NM, along with their three daughters, on January 1, 1951. George was employed by Sandia National Laboratories, and after



raising her family, Dorothy worked as a manager at Montgomery Ward for



almost 20 years.



Following George's death, Dorothy was married to Valentine Cheromiah, Jr. until his death in 1997. Dorothy's two sisters, Doris Shelby of Brookfield, MO and Wanda Honeyfield of Albuquerque, NM also preceded her in death.



Dorothy is survived by three daughters and their families. Daughter, Judith Ann Corbin and husband, Hovey of Albuquerque, NM: children and grandchildren, Deanna (Marshall) Amend and sons Paul (Alice) and Craig; Paula (Keith) Swalin and daughter, Masha; Hovey Dean Jr. (Alexis), sons,



Hovey Jude and Asher and daughter Leedy;



Gina (Joey)



Bombard and



daughter Taylor. Daughter Janice



Kay Osborn



and husband



Ted of Bernalillo, NM: children and grandchildren, Todd (Christine) Holder: son Jesse and daughter



Reilly: Clint



(Sharman) Holder and



daughters, Emily and



Kylie, daughter, Jenny Sue Dubbs and husband Les of Albuquerque, NM: children and grandchildren daughter Beth (Katrina Gunnell) and son Brad (Kim) Dubbs, son Andrew and daughter Kate. Dorothy was a stylish lady who loved to shop. She cherished family gatherings and was especially proud of her eight grandchildren and; 13 great-grandchildren. "Mother,



Granny, and Granny-



Great" will be missed by



all. A special thanks goes to all at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque



who cared for Dorothy over nine years.



Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University. Pallbearers included Hovey Dean Corbin Jr., Todd



Holder, Craig Amend,



Brad Dubbs, Marshall



Amend, and Keith Swalin. Following the services,



Dorothy was laid to rest beside her beloved George at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE in Albuquerque. Please visit



our online guestbook for



Dorothy at



