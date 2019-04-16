Dorothy Irene Chaffee Cheromiah







Dorothy Irene



Chaffee



Cheromiah, age



94, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, April



13, 2019 and



has joined her



beloved husband, George in heaven.



Dorothy was



born to Vernie



and Georgia



Chrisman on Tuesday,



October 28, 1924 in



Bucklin, MO. At age 14, after moving to Brookfield, MO., she proudly earned 11-1/2 cents an hour as a clerk at Mattingly's Department Store. Dorothy soon met George Elliott Chaffee at a chivaree and it was love at first sight. At age 17, Dorothy married George on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942 at the United Brethren Church in Brookfield, a marriage that lasted 33 years until his death in 1975.



They moved to Albuquerque, NM, along with their three daughters, on January 1, 1951. George was employed by Sandia National Laboratories, and after raising her family, Dorothy worked as a manager at Montgomery Ward for almost 20 years.



Following George's death, Dorothy was married to Valentine Cheromiah, Jr. until his death in 1997. Dorothy's two sisters, Doris Shelby of Brookfield, MO and Wanda Honeyfield of Albuquerque, NM also preceded her in death.



Dorothy is survived by three daughters and their families. Daughter, Judith Ann Corbin and husband, Hovey of Albuquerque, NM: children and grandchildren, Deanna (Marshall) Amend and sons Paul (Alice) and Craig; Paula (Keith) Swalin and daughter, Marsha; Hovey Dean Jr. (Alexis), sons,



Hovey Jude and Asher and daughter Leedy; Gina (Joey) Bombard and daughter Taylor.



Daughter Janice Kay Osborn and husband Ted of Bernalillo, NM: children and



grandchildren, Todd (Christine) Holder: son



Jesse and daughter Reilly: Clint (Sharman) Holder and daughters, Emily and Kylie, daughter, Jenny Sue Dubbs and husband Les of Albuquerque, NM: children and grandchildren daughter Beth (Katrina Gunnell) and son Brad (Kim) Dubbs, son Andrew and daughter Kate. Dorothy was a stylish lady who loved to shop. She cherished family gatherings and was especially proud of her eight grandchildren and; 13 great-grandchildren. "Mother, Granny, and Granny-Great" will be missed by all. A special thanks goes to all at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque who cared for Dorothy over nine years.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at FRENCH-University. Pallbearers include Hovey Dean Corbin Jr., Todd Holder, Clint Holder, Brad Dubbs, Marshall Amend, and Keith Swalin. Following the services, Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her beloved George at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019