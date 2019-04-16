Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cheromiah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Irene Chaffee Cheromiah

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Irene Chaffee Cheromiah Obituary
Dorothy Irene Chaffee Cheromiah



Dorothy Irene

Chaffee

Cheromiah, age

94, passed away peacefully on

Saturday, April

13, 2019 and

has joined her

beloved husband, George in heaven.

Dorothy was

born to Vernie

and Georgia

Chrisman on Tuesday,

October 28, 1924 in

Bucklin, MO. At age 14, after moving to Brookfield, MO., she proudly earned 11-1/2 cents an hour as a clerk at Mattingly's Department Store. Dorothy soon met George Elliott Chaffee at a chivaree and it was love at first sight. At age 17, Dorothy married George on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942 at the United Brethren Church in Brookfield, a marriage that lasted 33 years until his death in 1975.

They moved to Albuquerque, NM, along with their three daughters, on January 1, 1951. George was employed by Sandia National Laboratories, and after raising her family, Dorothy worked as a manager at Montgomery Ward for almost 20 years.

Following George's death, Dorothy was married to Valentine Cheromiah, Jr. until his death in 1997. Dorothy's two sisters, Doris Shelby of Brookfield, MO and Wanda Honeyfield of Albuquerque, NM also preceded her in death.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters and their families. Daughter, Judith Ann Corbin and husband, Hovey of Albuquerque, NM: children and grandchildren, Deanna (Marshall) Amend and sons Paul (Alice) and Craig; Paula (Keith) Swalin and daughter, Marsha; Hovey Dean Jr. (Alexis), sons,

Hovey Jude and Asher and daughter Leedy; Gina (Joey) Bombard and daughter Taylor.

Daughter Janice Kay Osborn and husband Ted of Bernalillo, NM: children and

grandchildren, Todd (Christine) Holder: son

Jesse and daughter Reilly: Clint (Sharman) Holder and daughters, Emily and Kylie, daughter, Jenny Sue Dubbs and husband Les of Albuquerque, NM: children and grandchildren daughter Beth (Katrina Gunnell) and son Brad (Kim) Dubbs, son Andrew and daughter Kate. Dorothy was a stylish lady who loved to shop. She cherished family gatherings and was especially proud of her eight grandchildren and; 13 great-grandchildren. "Mother, Granny, and Granny-Great" will be missed by all. A special thanks goes to all at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque who cared for Dorothy over nine years.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at FRENCH-University. Pallbearers include Hovey Dean Corbin Jr., Todd Holder, Clint Holder, Brad Dubbs, Marshall Amend, and Keith Swalin. Following the services, Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her beloved George at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now