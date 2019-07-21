Dorothy L. Esquivel







Dorothy L.



Esquivel, 98



years of age,



passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at her Albuquerque home



with her trusty dogs, Peaches



and Rocky and surrounded by



her loved ones.



She is survived by her children;



Chris Ayala, Richard



Esquivel, Mike Esquivel, and Bev and Larry Chavez. She had seven grandchildren; Lisa Ayala-Bonner, Ken Ayala, Milo Esquivel, Leanne Esquivel, Angela Esquivel, Erin Chavez, and Zachary Chavez.



Dorothy was a devout Catholic who loved her large extended family, loved animals, loved to laugh and dance. She was a volunteer and a member of the Blue Army. She was a gifted storyteller who could make you laugh when she recounted stories of her life. She was as strong as steel when she had to be as life presented her with challenges. She ate all her vegetables which accounts for her excellent health and longevity.



She was loved by many and will be missed by all.



A Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. at San Jose Parish, 2401



Broadway Blvd. SE, on Thursday, July 25. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE immediately after Mass. Serving as Pallbearers will be Lawrence Chavez, Zachary Chavez, Steven Dimas, Jerry Dimas, Milo Esquivel, Ed Chavez and Ken Ayala will be an Honorary Pallbearer. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019