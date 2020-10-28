Dorothy Lucero

Dorothy Ann LuceroOn Thursday, October 22, 2020, Dorothy Ann Lucero got her wings and returned home to the Lord, surrounded by her loving family. She was 71 years old.Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alex and Mary Minero, her brother George Minero, and daughter in law Debbie Lucero. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Lucero; her children: Joseph Lucero and Jeremy and Alisa Lucero; her grandchildren: Isabelle and Damian Lucero; her brothers: Alex Jr. and family, Joey and family, and the family George Minero; her sisters: Rosemary and family, and Linda and family; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.Rosary to be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1PM at Daniels Funeral Home on Carlisle. To view service information or leave a condolence please visit