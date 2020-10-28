1/1
Dorothy Lucero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ann Lucero



On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Dorothy Ann Lucero got her wings and returned home to the Lord, surrounded by her loving family. She was 71 years old.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alex and Mary Minero, her brother George Minero, and daughter in law Debbie Lucero. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Lucero; her children: Joseph Lucero and Jeremy and Alisa Lucero; her grandchildren: Isabelle and Damian Lucero; her brothers: Alex Jr. and family, Joey and family, and the family George Minero; her sisters: Rosemary and family, and Linda and family; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rosary to be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1PM at Daniels Funeral Home on Carlisle. To view service information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Rosary
01:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved