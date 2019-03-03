Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Mooney. View Sign

Dorothy M. Mooney







Dorothy M. Mooney, age 87, passed away Friday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Mt. Vernon, NY and attended school in Yonkers, NY graduating in 1950. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; James X. Mooney and Dorothy Ella Thorn and sister Jane Theresa Mooney O'Toole. She is survived by her siblings; James X. Mooney, Anne Elizabeth Dorn and Charles M. Mooney; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



Dorothy M. MooneyDorothy M. Mooney, age 87, passed away Friday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Mt. Vernon, NY and attended school in Yonkers, NY graduating in 1950. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; James X. Mooney and Dorothy Ella Thorn and sister Jane Theresa Mooney O'Toole. She is survived by her siblings; James X. Mooney, Anne Elizabeth Dorn and Charles M. Mooney; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close