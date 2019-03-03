Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Mooney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Mooney Obituary
Dorothy M. Mooney



Dorothy M. Mooney, age 87, passed away Friday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Mt. Vernon, NY and attended school in Yonkers, NY graduating in 1950. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; James X. Mooney and Dorothy Ella Thorn and sister Jane Theresa Mooney O'Toole. She is survived by her siblings; James X. Mooney, Anne Elizabeth Dorn and Charles M. Mooney; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
Download Now