Dorothy M. Mooney
Dorothy M. Mooney, age 87, passed away Friday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Mt. Vernon, NY and attended school in Yonkers, NY graduating in 1950. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; James X. Mooney and Dorothy Ella Thorn and sister Jane Theresa Mooney O'Toole. She is survived by her siblings; James X. Mooney, Anne Elizabeth Dorn and Charles M. Mooney; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019