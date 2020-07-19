Dorothy M. Robinson (Nee Schepens)







Dorothy M. Robinson, 98, passed away peacefully June 24 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Albuquerque.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Major Lorin E. Robinson (USAF). She is survived by sons Lorin Ralph, Kenyon Douglas and daughter Barrie Kay. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her faithful calico "Pumpkin" was at her side when she passed.



She was born in 1921 in Evanston, IL, daughter of Belgian immigrants. She graduated with honors from Evanston High School and worked for the telephone company where she met her husband. Shortly after their marriage, he enlisted and trained as a pilot. He flew 51 missions in B-24s in Europe (including the Ploesti raids) and was later recalled to serve in the Korean conflict where he was awarded a bronze star.



Dorothy and her husband settled in Albuquerque 45 years ago at the end of his military career. Dorothy was intelligent and witty. She could "light up a room." She loved animals and served as the unofficial Northeast Albuquerque "Humane Society," finding and returning lost pets to their owners and adopting many strays. She was a talented musician, artist and writer, but chose to devote herself primarily to her family. She organized and managed over 12 moves as an Air Force wife, including posts in Newfoundland and Argentina where she became fluent in Spanish. As in so many military families, Dorothy was the glue that held her family together, literally from pillar to post.



She will be interred with her husband in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. She will always have her family's deepest love and gratitude.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store