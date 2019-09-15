Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Straughan-Bradley. View Sign Service Information St Stephens United Meth Church 4601 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Stephen's United Methodist Church 4601 Juan Tabo, NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. Straughan-Bradley







Dorothy M.



Straughan-Bradley, age 90, adored and loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away with her loved ones at her side on Saturday morning, September 7, 2019. Dorothy was born in Willard, NM to Carl and Anna Manker. She grew up in Estancia, NM and graduated from Estancia High School. After high school Dorothy attended Draughon's Business College in Lubbock, TX. In 1947 she married A. Lee Straughan and together they began their new life in Vaughn, NM. Soon thereafter they purchased the Apache Drive-In restaurant. Dorothy managed the restaurant for many years. When the restaurant was sold Dorothy became employed as an Office Manager for Keith Gas Co. in Vaughn. Dorothy was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 70 years up until the time of her death. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Vaughn. She was a faithful Christian and a member of the Estancia United Methodist Church and the Vaughn United Methodist Church. In 1975 Dorothy married Bill Bradley. They continued to reside in Vaughn until she retired from Keith Gas Co. in 1980 and then moved to Bosque Farms, NM to be near her children and grandchildren. During her retirement in Bosque Farms, Dorothy discovered a new passion in bowling. She joined several bowling leagues and attended many annual national bowling tournaments with her sister, Ocena. Dorothy was a simple woman. She wasn't much interested in fame and fortune. She measured her life's success by the people she helped and the lives she impacted. With her meager resources, she quietly helped so many others who were in need. Her legacy was in her remarkable strength, her humor, her everlasting devotion to her mother, her compassion towards others less fortunate, her formidable integrity, and the love she had for her family. "If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded." ---Maya Angelou Preceding Dorothy in her death was her father, Carl; mother, Anna; and brothers, Loren and Frank. She is survived by her son, Ron L. Straughan (Cathy); daughter, Roann Straughan-Sexson (Ron); grandchildren, Juliann Brian, Ryan Sexson, Alan Straughan; sister, Ocena Holcomb; step-grandchildren, Dennis and Leslie Smith; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Dorothy are her two very dear and dedicated friends, Gerald Sexson and Amy Luna-Lucero. The family would like to extend our special gratitude to the kindhearted staff at A Love For Life Assisted Living where Dorothy was so well cared for over the past few years. We would also like to thank Dr. Francesco Standoli for his outstanding care of her. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, 4601 Juan Tabo, NE with Pastor John Rech officiating. Cremation has taken place and Dorothy will be interred with her parents and siblings at the Estancia Memorial Cemetery in Estancia, NM at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



Dorothy M. Straughan-BradleyDorothy M.Straughan-Bradley, age 90, adored and loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away with her loved ones at her side on Saturday morning, September 7, 2019. Dorothy was born in Willard, NM to Carl and Anna Manker. She grew up in Estancia, NM and graduated from Estancia High School. After high school Dorothy attended Draughon's Business College in Lubbock, TX. In 1947 she married A. Lee Straughan and together they began their new life in Vaughn, NM. Soon thereafter they purchased the Apache Drive-In restaurant. Dorothy managed the restaurant for many years. When the restaurant was sold Dorothy became employed as an Office Manager for Keith Gas Co. in Vaughn. Dorothy was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 70 years up until the time of her death. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Vaughn. She was a faithful Christian and a member of the Estancia United Methodist Church and the Vaughn United Methodist Church. In 1975 Dorothy married Bill Bradley. They continued to reside in Vaughn until she retired from Keith Gas Co. in 1980 and then moved to Bosque Farms, NM to be near her children and grandchildren. During her retirement in Bosque Farms, Dorothy discovered a new passion in bowling. She joined several bowling leagues and attended many annual national bowling tournaments with her sister, Ocena. Dorothy was a simple woman. She wasn't much interested in fame and fortune. She measured her life's success by the people she helped and the lives she impacted. With her meager resources, she quietly helped so many others who were in need. Her legacy was in her remarkable strength, her humor, her everlasting devotion to her mother, her compassion towards others less fortunate, her formidable integrity, and the love she had for her family. "If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded." ---Maya Angelou Preceding Dorothy in her death was her father, Carl; mother, Anna; and brothers, Loren and Frank. She is survived by her son, Ron L. Straughan (Cathy); daughter, Roann Straughan-Sexson (Ron); grandchildren, Juliann Brian, Ryan Sexson, Alan Straughan; sister, Ocena Holcomb; step-grandchildren, Dennis and Leslie Smith; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Dorothy are her two very dear and dedicated friends, Gerald Sexson and Amy Luna-Lucero. The family would like to extend our special gratitude to the kindhearted staff at A Love For Life Assisted Living where Dorothy was so well cared for over the past few years. We would also like to thank Dr. Francesco Standoli for his outstanding care of her. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, 4601 Juan Tabo, NE with Pastor John Rech officiating. Cremation has taken place and Dorothy will be interred with her parents and siblings at the Estancia Memorial Cemetery in Estancia, NM at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close