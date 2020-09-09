Dorothy Mae Lickey-StansburyDorothy Mae Lickey-Stansbury, age 92, born Tuesday, February 10, 1928, in Wichita, Kansas went to join our Heavenly Father and her husband, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Dorothy was the daughter of Alfred Lorenzo Lickey and Grace May Witters-Lickey-Ross. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Richard Dean Stansbury; her parents; her brother, Robert F. Lickey; and stepfather, Elwood Ross. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Cheryl D. Stansbury, and her two children, Barbara Clary and Robert W. Webster; son, Gary C and Priscilla N. Stansbury; and their three children, Joseph and Adriana Stansbury and Victoria Anaya; son, Roger D and Linda K. Stansbury and their daughter, Shelly K Green and husband John; five grand kids, 14 great grandkids and sister, Betty Jean Woten of Clayton, NMShe met her husband on a blind date, set up by his friend, through her sister. That was a Labor Day Dance. It was instant love. She married Richard D. Stansbury, just 3 months later, on Saturday, December 28, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas. In 2020 they were married for 73 years, still just as much in love. Dorothy graduated from Wichita High School North. Dorothy was a secretary in Garden City, KS for an insurance company. She took typing, comptometer, and shorthand lessons at the Junior College while she was there. Then it was on to Kalamazoo, Michigan where she went to school to be a nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse and went to work at a county hospital for a doctor for a short time.She and her husband were transferred to Aurora, Ill. While she worked for a hospital in Aurora, she was approached by Dr. Evans to work for his private practice until her husband was transferred to Albuquerque, NM. She was one of the first nurses to open Kaseman Presbyterian Hospital and worked at Presbyterian's main hospital. She went to flying school and got her pilot's license. Her instructor said she would come in hot and heavy when landing. She was a natural at flying and a great nurse that loved her job.She was Worthy Matron at San Marcial Order of the Eastern Star. Her husband was a Mason, Shriner, church elder, pilot, and so much more.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 10:30 a.m. on at First Christian Church, 10101 Montgomery Blvd NE. she will be laid to rest with her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at