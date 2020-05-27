Dorothy Padilla Montoya
Dorothy Padilla Montoya



Dorothy Padilla Montoya, age 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Silver City, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Dorothy received her degree in nursing and specialized in Oncology. She was loved by her patients as well as her co-workers. Dorothy was a recipient of The Nurse of the Year Award from the Oncology Nurses Society. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and her strong beliefs will be paned on through her family and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo and Bessie Padilla; grandmother, Pauline Trujillo; brother Eliseo "Sonny" Padilla; sisters, Esther Fernandez and Barbara Jean Padilla.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Eloy Montoya; her children, Eloy Danny Montoya, Jr. (Veronica), Yvonne "Bonnie" Martinez (Rick); her precious grandchildren, Roxanne, Miranda Jade (fiance Andrew), Cecilee Jade; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Dana Rose and Baby Santiago. Also surviving are her sisters, Genevieve "Veva" Nunez (John), Polly Lopez (Rudy), Donna Santos (Richard), Susie Padilla, and Stella Schramski (Mike); many nieces,nephews; and numerous Godchildren, other relatives and friends. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.

A Rosary will be recited Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Those who wish to express their condolences please visit

www.alamedamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Rosary
10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
MAY
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

