Dorothy Peters Bolton, age 88, of Monticello, NM passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, H. Dale Bolton; and son, Gregory Scott Bolton. She is survived by her children, Claudia and husband, Larry Jeffery, Cynthia Linke and partner, Rick Scheiber, Harry D. Bolton, Jr. and partner, Genny Boykin; grandchildren, Madelaine and Justin Williams (Zakaydah), Natalie and Goran Basarov, Steven Tartaglia, Kacie and Stephen Russell (Shelby and Elijah), Sara Bolton (Payton), Valerie Bolton, Brandon and Tori Bolton (Hayden, Cheyenne and Bolton baby-to-be). A third generation native of New Mexico, Dorothy was a graduate of UNM and an active member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Dorothy was a homemaker for 20 years and was owner and operator of Rock Canyon Marina for 15 years. She traveled the world, spending many years in Mexico. Special thanks to Hilldale and Casa Palo Duro Assisted Living Homes for their attentive care of Dorothy.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jeffery home in Monticello, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



