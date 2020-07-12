Dorothy R. Johnson



July 26, 1922 – June 25, 2020











A downtown legend has gone home to be with her loved Heavenly Father, on June 25, 2020. Dorothy Rebecca Stockman Johnson, grew up in Drumright, Oklahoma with her 6 brothers and sisters on a dairy farm where she had many found memories of her childhood. She graduated from Drumright High School in 1940. Her family then moved to Richmond, CA during World War II. She met her husband of 46 years, George Tindell Johnson while working as a timekeeper in the shipyards. They were married in Reno, NV in 1944 and moved to Albuquerque, NM where George had been raised. The couple started out living in a worn-out trailer in a trailer park on West Central Avenue. This was their only option as property was very difficult to find after the war.



She started out her career working as a waitress for several small restaurants on the old, West Route 66. She eventually got a great job waiting on tables in the coffee shop dining room at the historic Hotel Franciscan in downtown Albuquerque. After the Hotel Franciscan was torn down, she went on to work for the Cole Hotel under the management of Mr. Ruebernelly. The Cole hotel was eventually transformed into a high-rise office building, so she moved on to work for the old historic downtown Hilton Hotel under the management of Lucky Boyd. Here she spent most of her career in the coffee shop waiting on thousands of local business professionals including many local and Hollywood personalities. After the Hilton was closed, she went to work for the Fourth Street Cafe where she worked until retirement at the age of 75 in 1997. As the word got out of her retirement, hundreds of people lined up and down 4th St. to have her wait on them and flourished her with words of love, appreciation and gifts. Shortly after she left, her employer pleaded for her to come back to work, but she wanted to spend time with her grandchildren whom where starting college in Southern California.



Home, however, was where she truly loved to be. There was nothing like drinking a cup of coffee in the early morning with her son on the deck while talking about everything going on. She loved spending quality time in her gardens that she called her, "labor of love". She took great pride in her yard, growing vegetables and flowers and making everything look lush. It was common to see her go around the yard watering all her potted plants, pulling weeds, trimming bushes and shrubs or even picking up pine needles out of rocks. She also grew to love walking her beloved Jack Russell dog, Dodger, around the neighborhood while visiting with neighbors and making many new friends.



When she wasn't enjoying her home, she spent time nourishing her relationships with family and friends. She loved referring to everyone as "honey" and celebrating holidays, birthdays and special occasions with the people she loved. Many times, throughout her life, she went on road trips to go see her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she was not able to go visit them in person, she would simply pick up the phone and make a call or write a letter. It was also always fun to see her go party with her church friends sharing food that they made for each other. She always talked very highly of these times. She cherished her relationships with others and you always knew that you were loved.



Dorothy was an incredible cook as well. She loved skimming through cooking magazines and trying out new recipes. Her family and friends were very fortunate to enjoy some of her favorite dishes (i.e. Taco salad, chicken fried steak, pot roast, holiday cookies, various cakes, pies, breads, etc.). She loved fruit as well and it became tradition to go each fall to Dixon's Apple Farm to get apples. She would buy bushels of them and make all sorts of goodies out of them.



However, her first love was the Lord, praying and reading the Bible. She was the senior member of the First Baptist Church located in Taylor Ranch (a suburb of Albuquerque). Even when she needed the assistance of a wheelchair, she tried to never miss out on Sunday School. Many times, when she would enter class, members of her Sunday School would begin clapping and cheering for her. Her son told the class once that he never got that kind of greeting when he entered a room! She was well loved by many members of the church but especially by her close friends in Sunday School. They often would tell her how much of an inspiration she was to them and she would respond with how much she loved the Lord and that He was the only way.



She is survived by her son: Johnny L Johnson, daughter-in-law, Christine Johnson, grandchildren: Tammy, Timothy and Christopher Johnson, granddaughter-in-laws: Shaunna and Angel Johnson, great-grandchildren: Katie Johnson, Cody Johnson, Tyler Amaro and Gavin Johnson, sister-in-law: Pauline Johnson and family, Sue Stockman, nephew: Paul Lynn Goen, wife Betty, Tony Burton and Randy Burton, niece: Margaret Goen and family, Marjo Johanson her husband Robert and family and Moen Hayes. All these people greatly loved her and kept in close contact with her over the many years she lived on this earth.



Dorothy will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Most of all, we will all miss her warm and loving smile and her uncanny ability to make you feel welcomed and loved. We all know God had a special place in his heart for her and without a doubt she is now getting the chance to be with Him and the loved ones that passed before her. Till we meet again, we love you always and forever!



In lieu of flowers,



please donate to



First Baptist Church of West Albuquerque



6400 Golf Course Rd NW



Albuquerque, NM 87120





