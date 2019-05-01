Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy DeVore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ramsdale DeVore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Ramsdale DeVore Obituary
Dorothy Jean Ramsdale DeVore



Dorothy Jean

Ramsdale DeVore, 87, of

Albuquerque died on Monday, April 29, 2019 following a short

illness. She

was born on Saturday, June 20, 1931, in El Paso, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Edmund DeVore; parents, Bryan and Helen Ramsdale; brothers, Donald Ramsdale and Dan Ramsdale. Dorothy is survived by her two children: son, Curtis DeVore (Charlotte); daughter, Debora DeVore Casey (Paul); grandchildren, Justin Smith (Cara), Danielle Casey, Carolyn Casey, Seth Casey; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Sawyer Smith; brother; and sister-in-law, Monte and Nancy DeVore; sister-in-law, Betsy Ramsdale; nieces, Jerry Ramsdale Robinette (Randy), Jennifer DeVore Miller (Brian), Kim DeVore; and nephew, Stuart Ramsdale.

Dorothy attended college at the University of Texas â€" El Paso, where she earned both a bachelor's and master's degree. Professionally, Dorothy was a teacher and assistant principal in El Paso for many years. She had

many career

accomplishments including writing the gifted/

talented curriculum, serving

as the G/T school

coordinator, and

pilot teacher

for the learning styles program. She was also very active in Eastern Star (Past Worthy Matron), Order of the Rainbow for Girls and a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.

A visitation will take place at FRENCH-University on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. there will be no Graveside Service, but interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now