Dorothy Jean Ramsdale DeVore







Dorothy Jean



Ramsdale DeVore, 87, of



Albuquerque died on Monday, April 29, 2019 following a short



illness. She



was born on Saturday, June 20, 1931, in El Paso, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Edmund DeVore; parents, Bryan and Helen Ramsdale; brothers, Donald Ramsdale and Dan Ramsdale. Dorothy is survived by her two children: son, Curtis DeVore (Charlotte); daughter, Debora DeVore Casey (Paul); grandchildren, Justin Smith (Cara), Danielle Casey, Carolyn Casey, Seth Casey; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Sawyer Smith; brother; and sister-in-law, Monte and Nancy DeVore; sister-in-law, Betsy Ramsdale; nieces, Jerry Ramsdale Robinette (Randy), Jennifer DeVore Miller (Brian), Kim DeVore; and nephew, Stuart Ramsdale.



Dorothy attended college at the University of Texas â€" El Paso, where she earned both a bachelor's and master's degree. Professionally, Dorothy was a teacher and assistant principal in El Paso for many years. She had



many career



accomplishments including writing the gifted/



talented curriculum, serving



as the G/T school



coordinator, and



pilot teacher



for the learning styles program. She was also very active in Eastern Star (Past Worthy Matron), Order of the Rainbow for Girls and a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.



A visitation will take place at FRENCH-University on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. there will be no Graveside Service, but interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



