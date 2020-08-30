Dorothy Reed







Dorothy (McKenzie) Harrington-Reed passed peacefully on August 16, 2020. A graduate of AHS, she retired from Presbyterian Hospital and was an active member of the Solo Club. She is survived by 2 daughters (Linda Yates, Karen Rademacher), stepson (Brett Harrington), 3 grandchildren (Lizzy Scofield, Michael Pierce, Natalie Rademacher) and 2 great grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will be held next year when we can all be together.





