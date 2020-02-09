Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy T. Armstrong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy T. Armstrong, born August 18, 1928, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 91.



Dorothy was a devoted wife of 69 years to her husband, Harold G. Armstrong, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to many.



Born Dorothy Earnest, she resided in Philadelphia, PA where in 1946 she met a handsome marine who was stationed at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. After four years of courtship, Harold Armstrong and Dorothy Earnest were wed in a civil ceremony on December 30, 1950 and began their 69-year journey together. That journey carried them across the United States.



Dorothy remained a stay at home mother and wife for the first 40 years of her marriage. She was actively involved in church, school and community activities in her beloved Clinton, MS. Soon after her husband's career with the U.S. Forest Service relocated the family to Albuquerque, she established a successful business, The Old House, in historic Old Town Albuquerque. The business became an extension of her love and commitment to her family and will continue to operate in her honor.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, Harold G. Armstrong, 92; two daughters, Wendy Armstrong of Moorpark, CA and Dorothy V. Armstrong of Albuquerque, NM; two grandchildren, Stephen Saway of New York City and Alexandra Mattina of Moorpark, CA; sister, Helen Blewitt of Philadelphia; and several nieces and nephews.



Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at the Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Rd. NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or in Dorothy's name. Please visit our online guestbook for Dorothy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



