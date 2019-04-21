Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Trujillo. View Sign

Dorothy Trujillo











Dorothy Trujillo, 69, was called home to heaven on April 12, 2019. Dorothy will greatly be remembered for her kind heart and generosity. She is survived by her daughter Anna Marie Salazar, husband Eric, loving partner Vincent Estorga, and her mother Dora (Teodorita) McCoy. Her two sisters, Linda Taylor, husband Charles, Teresa McCoy, and her Goddaughter Jennifer Taylor. Dorothy also had two very beloved dogs Bentley and Barkley. And many cherished nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her brother Robert Mata Sr. Rosary will be held April 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Queen of Heaven. A funeral mass will be held April 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of Heaven followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Dorothy TrujilloDorothy Trujillo, 69, was called home to heaven on April 12, 2019. Dorothy will greatly be remembered for her kind heart and generosity. She is survived by her daughter Anna Marie Salazar, husband Eric, loving partner Vincent Estorga, and her mother Dora (Teodorita) McCoy. Her two sisters, Linda Taylor, husband Charles, Teresa McCoy, and her Goddaughter Jennifer Taylor. Dorothy also had two very beloved dogs Bentley and Barkley. And many cherished nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her brother Robert Mata Sr. Rosary will be held April 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Queen of Heaven. A funeral mass will be held April 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of Heaven followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close