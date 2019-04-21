Dorothy Trujillo
Dorothy Trujillo, 69, was called home to heaven on April 12, 2019. Dorothy will greatly be remembered for her kind heart and generosity. She is survived by her daughter Anna Marie Salazar, husband Eric, loving partner Vincent Estorga, and her mother Dora (Teodorita) McCoy. Her two sisters, Linda Taylor, husband Charles, Teresa McCoy, and her Goddaughter Jennifer Taylor. Dorothy also had two very beloved dogs Bentley and Barkley. And many cherished nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her brother Robert Mata Sr. Rosary will be held April 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Queen of Heaven. A funeral mass will be held April 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of Heaven followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019