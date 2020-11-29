1/1
Dorothy Wich
Dorothy Wich





Dorothy Wich, 72, passed away on November 18, 2020. Dorothy was a loving, spirited, gentle person, who was filled by the Lord, and reflected the love of the Lord throughout her life.

She volunteered for decades over at the Catholic Charismatic Center, bringing joy and laughter to many souls. Originally from San Diego, she met her husband, Lionel John Wich Jr. and moved to Albuquerque, where the two wed in 1972, and has lived in Albuquerque ever since. The two were married for 48 years. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Lionel, and by her son, Michael.

Visitation will be on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Garcia Mortuary~ Chapel of Angels, 624 8th street SW. A Catholic memorial service will be held on a later date. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary~ Chapel of Angels
