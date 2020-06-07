Dorris M. LewisDorris M. Lewis, age 89, passed away to be with Lord, May 31, 2020 at Genesis Health Care, Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center, with family members at her side, She was born July 28, 1930, in Italy, Texas. A resident of Albuquerque, for over 60 years. She is preceded in death by her Son, Sgt, Johnny Lewis. Survived by Sons The Honorable James and Ernest Lewis and Daughters Debra Lewis and Jacqueline Mahan.She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She was very proud of being a "Certified Care Giver," for over 30 years, she thrived for excellence.Viewing, Monday June 8th., 6pm-8-pm. Funeral, Tuesday June 9th., at 11am both at Strong Thorne Chapel, 1100 Coal Ave.Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at