Dorris Lorraine Dannevik Mitchell



1928-2020











Dorris L.



Dannevik Mitchell passed away at her home in Miami on May 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Dorris was born in Silver City, New Mexico on August 14, 1928 to Lorraine May Dannevik and Paul Nicholas Dannevik. She grew up in Moriarty in the Estancia Valley and met her husband William Mitchell, at the University of New Mexico, where she received her degree in Education. They moved to southern California shortly after their marriage in 1952 and settled in South Pasadena. Dorris was a magnificent teacher, instructing, coaxing, calming and inspiring 30 years of first graders in Downey and San Marino, California.



Dorris will be laid to rest by her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery. She is survived by her two daughters, Terri Mitchell, and Carol Mitchell, and by her five grandchildren. We are tremendously thankful to have been able to share life with her.





