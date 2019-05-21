Dorothy Braasch Boyer







Dorothy Braasch Boyer died Sunday May 19 at her home. She was born June 19, 1936. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois in the rich culture of her Grandparents who had immigrated from Germany, Norway, and Poland. She moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico with her father Frederick Braasch, mother Elizabeth and brother Richard. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. When she finished Business College, she went to work for Sandia Corporation. After her fist marriage to Paul Boyer ended she as accepted into the State Department and worked in the Economic Division for 26 years. Dorothy participated in the lives of her niece and nephew Heidi and Karl Braasch through traveling and visiting Europe and Albuquerque. Dorothy held posts in England, Iceland, Germany, The Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Italy, and Yemen. Dorothy retired after 26 years of service, and after a short stay in Florida, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Dorothy is survived by husband and companion of 18 years James M. Battiato, her sister-in-law Bonita Braasch, her niece Dr. Heidi Connolly, her nephew Karl Braasch and his wife Laura, and their children William, Margaret, and Andrew Connolly and Eve and Wolfgang Braasch. She is also survived by her Szafranski cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Braasch, her father Frederick Braasch, and her brother Dr. Richard Braasch. Public viewing and visitation are on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm, followed by a funeral service in the Chapel at Best Funeral Services, Inc., 501 E Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020.



