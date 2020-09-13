1/1
Douglas Bornhuetter
Douglas Randall Bornhuetter



Douglas Randall Bornhuetter, aka "Bugs" or

"Dougdriver32", of Albuquerque passed away on September 2, 2020. Survived by his wife Linda Purvis "Linnie " of 48 years; 2 sons Dave and Jack; 3 grandsons Chris, Michael and Jake; 1 great grandson Luke. Doug was a complicated man who loved Porsches, auto racing, fishing, golf and Scotch. He was very competitive believing winning was

everything.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends, business associates and by Linnie most of all. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of his life will be held July 2021 at Road America.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Presbyterian Foundation for the Robert Wertheim Hospice House. Give online at

www.phs.org/give.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
