Douglas F. IrvingIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas F. Irving, age 82, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He is the eldest son of the late Bernard and Edna Irving; brother to Edward Irving, Olwyn Irving (Hank Thiessen), and Bronwyn Specht (Reiner). He was married to the love of his life, Nancye, for 52 years; father to Robert Irving and Andrew Irving; and grandfather to Jackson and Amelia Irving.Douglas was born in Kimberley, British Columbia in 1937. He graduated with a degree in Mining and Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1960, spent several years working for mining companies in British Columbia, and went to work for the consulting firm of Chapman, Wood & Griswold in 1963. Douglas was the last remaining partner of CW&G, building a 57-year career with this firm, and consulting to numerous clients internationally. In 1965, Douglas started a four-year assignment in Melbourne, Australia, where he met and married Nancye Ross. They married in Nancye's hometown of Warnambool, Australia, and moved to Albuquerque in 1969 to start their life together and raise a family.Douglas will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and complete love and dedication to his career, family, friends, and all who knew him. Douglas always had a smile for everyone he met, always had a kind word, had a wonderful sense of humor, and lived his life to the highest standard of honesty, integrity, and absolute love and commitment to everyone in his life. People will remember Douglas as being one of the kindest gentlemen they ever knew, and his example will be a role model for all.Services for Douglas will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, followed by a graveside memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in his name to the Geology Department at New Mexico Tech in Socorro, New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Douglas at